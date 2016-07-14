FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Ashmore Q4 assets under management rise $1.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore posted a $1.3 billion rise in fourth-quarter assets under management due to improved investment performance, the firm said on Thursday.

Assets under management rose to $52.6 billion in the quarter ended June 30, compared with $51.3 billion in the previous quarter, Ashmore said in a statement.

This was due to positive investment performance of $2 billion, while the firm saw net outflows of $700 million.

Emerging market stocks have recovered from a slide earlier this year, and are trading at the year’s highs.

“Near-term investor sentiment may be affected by uncertainty in the developed world,” Ashmore chief executive Mark Coombs said in a statement, adding that “the arguments for investing in emerging markets are powerful and can be expected to drive allocations higher over time”. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

