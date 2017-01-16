Ashmore sees Q2 assets hit by market moves, outflows

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ashmore Group plc says assets under management fell by $2.4 billion during its second quarter, hit by negative markets movements and demand from investors to withdraw their money.

The emerging markets-focused asset manager said total assets were $52.2 billion at the end of December, down 4 percent from the end of September.

Net outflows during the period were $700 million, while market falls took off a further $1.7 billion.

Ashmore said the quarter had been impacted by the outcome of the U.S. election, renewed strength in the dollar and a steepening of the yield curves, although asset prices had strengthened in December and into new year. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)