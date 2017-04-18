FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 4 months ago

Ashmore Group Q3 assets boosted by market gains, net inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused asset manager Ashmore Group said on Tuesday that assets under management rose 7 percent in its third quarter to the end of March, boosted by market gains and net inflows.

The firm said total assets at the end of the period were $55.9 billion, up 7 percent on the prior quarter, after a $2.3 billion uplift from positive market movements and after clients added a net $1.4 billion in new capital to its funds.

The group said clients had added more money to its overlay/liquidity, local currency, external debt and corporate debt strategies, while flows into equities and alternatives were flat. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Maiya Keidan)

