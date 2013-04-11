FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ashmore says net inflows top $7.3 bln in first quarter
April 11, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

Ashmore says net inflows top $7.3 bln in first quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Net inflows $7.3 bln in Q1

* Assets under mgmt reach $77.7 bln

* Negative investment performance in debt funds

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Emerging markets specialist Ashmore Group said on Thursday it attracted $7.3 billion of net new money into its funds during the first three months of the year, buoyed by investor demand for its debt funds.

The net inflows take its assets under management to $77.7 billion, are far more than the London-based group has attracted in recent quarters.

In its first quarter of 2012 the group reported $1.2 billion of net inflows, while in the final three months of last year it added $1 billion.

Ashmore, run by billionaire Mark Coombs, said strong net inflows continued into its local currency, corporate and blended debt products, while equities and external debt suffered modest net outflows.

European and U.S. institutional investors bought into its funds during the quarter, the firm said, alongside government-related clients such as sovereign wealth funds in emerging markets.

Negative investment performance took $600 million off its assets under management during the quarter, Ashmore also said.

British fund managers have benefited from a strong start to the year as investors regain their appetite for investment funds as markets rally.

Shares in Ashmore closed at 354.9 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at about 2.5 billion pounds ($3.83 billion).

