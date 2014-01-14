FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ashmore suffers outflows as clients exit emerging markets
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 14, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Ashmore suffers outflows as clients exit emerging markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ashmore Group said clients pulled $3.5 billion more from its range of funds than they put in during the last three months of 2013, as clients took fright at heightened volatility in its core emerging markets.

In a trading statement on Tuesday, Ashmore said assets under management fell to $75.3 billion. Analysts at Numis had forecast assets would come in at $79.9 billion after net inflows of $1.4 billion.

Ashmore said clients withdrew money from blended and external debt, as well as equities and multi-strategy themes.

“Market performance and, to some extent, investor behaviour during the quarter continued to be influenced by uncertainty surrounding US monetary policy and the heightened market volatility experienced since early May last year,” Mark Coombs, Ashmore’s billionaire founder said in the statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.