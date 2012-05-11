FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

India's Ashok Leyland cuts vehicle prices by 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Ashok Leyland Ltd has reduced the prices of its commercial vehicles by 1 percent with immediate affect, the Indian automaker said in a statement, after a recent decrease in excise duty on chassis by the same amount.

India’s government cut excise duty on commercial vehicle chassis to 14 percent this week.

Ashok Leyland, India’s second-largest truck and bus manufacturer, raised its prices by 5 percent after the excise duty was raised by that amount in the federal budget in March. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)

