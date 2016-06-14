FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ashtead to buy back shares worth up to $284 mln
#Industrials
June 14, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Ashtead to buy back shares worth up to $284 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group Plc announced on Tuesday a share buyback of up to 200 million pounds ($284 million) for the current financial year, after strong North American growth helped the industrial equipment hire group post a rise in full-year profit.

The British company also raised its full-year dividend by 48 percent to 22.5 pence, citing expectations of significant free cash flow generation due to strong margins and lower costs for fleet replacement in the current year.

Pretax profit rose 24 percent at constant currency to 645.3 million pounds in the year ended April 30, Ashtead said. ($1 = 0.7053 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
