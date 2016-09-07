FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ashtead sees full-year results ahead of expectations after strong Q1
September 7, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Ashtead sees full-year results ahead of expectations after strong Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - British industrial equipment hire group Ashtead Group Plc expects full-year results to be ahead of forecasts after posting a 4 percent rise in pretax profit for the first quarter of its fiscal year.

The company said on Wednesday pretax profit rose to 183.6 million pounds ($246.30 million) in the first quarter ended July 31, up from 160.7 million pounds a year earlier.

The company said reported results were positively impacted by weaker sterling.

$1 = 0.7454 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

