Ashtead raises profit expectations after strong first half
December 9, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Ashtead raises profit expectations after strong first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - British industrial equipment hire group Ashtead expects full-year results to be ahead of forecasts after posting a 21 percent rise in pretax profit for the first half of its fiscal year.

The company said on Wednesday pretax profit rose to 342.7 million pounds ($515.3 million) in the six months ended Oct. 31, up from 265.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Ashtead also raised its full year guidance for capital expenditure to around 1.1 billion, citing growth opportunities in its markets.

$1 = 0.6651 pounds Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter

