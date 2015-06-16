Ashtead confident on outlook after record profit

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - British industrial equipment hire group Ashtead said it was confident for its medium term outlook after it posted a record high in underlying pretax profit on Tuesday, on strong demand in the United States and Britain.

The company, which rents everything from small tools to large diggers and water pumps, said pretax profit rose to 490 million pounds ($764.35 million) for the year ended April 30, up from 362.1 million a year ago and ahead of analyst expectations.

It was expected to report full year profit of 485.94 million pounds according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 13 analysts.