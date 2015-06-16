FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ashtead confident on outlook after record profit
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

Ashtead confident on outlook after record profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - British industrial equipment hire group Ashtead said it was confident for its medium term outlook after it posted a record high in underlying pretax profit on Tuesday, on strong demand in the United States and Britain.

The company, which rents everything from small tools to large diggers and water pumps, said pretax profit rose to 490 million pounds ($764.35 million) for the year ended April 30, up from 362.1 million a year ago and ahead of analyst expectations.

It was expected to report full year profit of 485.94 million pounds according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 13 analysts.

$1 = 0.6411 pounds Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Neil Maidment

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.