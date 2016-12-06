FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Industrial equipment hire firm Ashtead hikes annual results forecast
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 6, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 9 months ago

Industrial equipment hire firm Ashtead hikes annual results forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Industrial equipment hire group Ashtead Group Plc hiked its annual results forecast on Tuesday, as both its divisions performed at the upper end of expectations and a weaker pound boosted earnings.

The company, which hires out diggers and tools on short-term contracts, said also underlying pretax profit at constant currency rose 9 percent to 425.9 million pounds ($543 million) for the six months ended Oct. 31.

Underlying rental revenue at constant currency rose 13 percent to 1.44 billion pounds.

The company also revised its capital expenditure guidance for the full year to between 1 billion pounds and 1.2 billion pounds at current exchange rates. ($1 = 0.7847 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

