LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group PLC : * Auto alert - Ashtead Group Plc interim dividend 1.5 pence per share * Q2 revenue 355.4 million STG * Q2 profit before taxation 79.3 million STG * Record first half pre-tax profit of £141 million * Board now anticipates full year profit ahead of its earlier expectations * Group revenue improved 18 percent in the first half