LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group PLC : * Auto alert - Ashtead Group Plc final dividend 6 pence per share * Auto alert - Ashtead Group Plc FY pretax profit 4 million STG * 2013 pre-tax profit 246.7 mln stg up 87 percent on 2012 * 2013 FY revenue 1,361.9 million STG, up 19 percent on 2012 * Capital expenditure of £580M in the year and a similar level planned for the

coming year * We anticipate that our profits in the coming year will be ahead of our

earlier expectations