Ashtead sees year at top end of expectations after strong Q2

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Equipment rental company Ashtead Group expects full-year profit at the upper end of expectations after reporting a 42 percent rise in pretax profit for the second quarter.

Ashtead has raised its forecasts at every announcement for the past eight quarters, defying an otherwise volatile construction market with bumper growth.

The British company, which hires out diggers and tools on short-term contracts, said pretax profit for the three months to Oct. 31 rose to 112.8 million pounds ($184.8 million) from 78.9 million pounds a year earlier, above analysts’ forecasts.

Revenue was up 23 percent to 439.2 million pounds.

Jefferies analyst Justin Jordan ugraded his full-year pretax profit forecast by 4 percent to 342 million pounds.

Profit at Ashtead’s rental business in the United States, which operates under the Sunbelt Rentals brand and generated more than 90 percent of the group’s profits last year, rose by 32 percent.

“Activity on the ground and lead indicators remain very healthy,” said Ashtead Chief Executive Geoff Drabble.

“We now anticipate a full-year profit towards the upper end of current expectations and the board looks forward to the medium term with increasing confidence.”

Ashtead said it had raised its interim dividend by 50 percent to 2.25 pence per share and had increased its full-year capital guidance to 700 million pounds as it anticipates a strong spring next year.