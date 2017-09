June 17 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group Plc

* Fy pretax profit 357 million stg versus 214 million stg year ago

* Final dividend 9.25 penceper share

* Pre-tax profits of £362m, up 50% from prior year

* Q4 operating profit up 45 percent to 82.6 million stg

* Q4 pre-tax profit up 48 percent to 69.4 million stg

Well positioned for further growth and board looks forward to medium term with continued confidence