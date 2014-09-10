BRIEF-Ashtead plans $400 mln note offering

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group Plc

* Unit conducting private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of second priority senior secured notes due 2024

* Exact terms and timing of offering, and final aggregate principal amount of notes offered, will depend upon market conditions and other factors

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay portion of outstanding amounts borrowed under first priority senior secured credit facility