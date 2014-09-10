FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ashtead plans $400 mln note offering
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ashtead plans $400 mln note offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group Plc

* Unit conducting private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of second priority senior secured notes due 2024

* Exact terms and timing of offering, and final aggregate principal amount of notes offered, will depend upon market conditions and other factors

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay portion of outstanding amounts borrowed under first priority senior secured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
