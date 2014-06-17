Ashtead Group says well positioned for further growth

June 17 (Reuters) - British equipment rental company Ashtead said it was well positioned for further growth in the coming years after it posted a 50 percent rise in full-year pretax profit.

The company, which saw strong performances in both the United States and Britain, said underlying pretax profit rose to 362.1 million pounds ($608 million) from 245.4 million a year earlier, beating its guidance that it would hit the upper end of analyst expectations.

Analysts had forecast an annual profit of 328-350 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)