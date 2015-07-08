FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada eyeing opportunities for its firms in deciding on AIIB
July 8, 2015

Canada eyeing opportunities for its firms in deciding on AIIB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s decision on whether to join the Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will be in part determined by the scope for Canadian businesses to compete for projects it funds, Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Wednesday.

Canada said in April that it was actively considering joining the AIIB, despite U.S. and Japanese reservations, but it was not among the 50 nations which signed the articles of agreement last week.

“Our government is monitoring developments to determine, among other things, the opportunity for Canadian companies to compete for infrastructure projects,” Oliver said in the prepared text of a speech he was making to a Canada-China financial conference in Toronto.

“When we make a decision, it will be based on Canada’s national interests,” he said. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Writing by Randall Palmer; Editing by W Simon)

