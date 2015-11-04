FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China ratifies AIIB agreement-Xinhua
November 4, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

China ratifies AIIB agreement-Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China’s top legislature on Wednesday ratified the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) agreement, which sets out the bank’s legal framework, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The AIIB, backed by China, was officially created in June and is set to rival the World Bank and Asian Development Bank in development work in Asia. It is set to officialy launch at the end of this year.

Indonesia’s finance minister said on Wednesday the AIIB would start offering loans to foreign countries in January. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

