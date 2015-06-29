FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says to hold 30.34 pct stake in AIIB development bank
June 29, 2015 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

China says to hold 30.34 pct stake in AIIB development bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - China will hold a 30.34 percent stake in the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the Finance Ministry said on Monday, making Beijing the largest shareholder in a bank that is expected to project the country’s growing influence.

China will have 26.06 percent of the voting rights in the bank, a Chinese-led development bank that will rival institutions such as the World Bank.

Countries defined as “within the region” will hold a cominbed 75 percent stake in the bank, the ministry said in a statement on its website, as delegates from 57 countries gathered in Beijing to witness the signing of the articles of agreement for the bank. (Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Alan Raybould)

