Indonesia to be eighth-largest AIIB shareholder with $672 mln stake
June 28, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia to be eighth-largest AIIB shareholder with $672 mln stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia will sign up as a founding member of the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) with an investment of $672.1 million paid over five years, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Indonesia will be the eighth-largest shareholder in the AIIB, the statement said, without detailing what percentage its share would represent. Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro is scheduled to travel to Beijing to sign the agreement on Monday.

The AIIB will begin with authorized capital of $50 billion, eventually to be raised to $100 billion. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Paul Tait)

