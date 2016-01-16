FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to invest additional $50 million in AIIB - President Xi
January 16, 2016 / 3:11 AM / 2 years ago

China to invest additional $50 million in AIIB - President Xi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China will invest an additional $50 million in the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), President Xi Jinping said at the bank’s opening ceremony in Beijing on Saturday.

The AIIB, which is seen as a rival to Japan-led ADB and U.S.-led World Bank, has become one of China’s biggest foreign policy successes, and was set up by Beijing after it became frustrated by delayed reforms at the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting By Sue-Lin Wong and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

