China says Iran joins AIIB as founder member
April 8, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

China says Iran joins AIIB as founder member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 8 (Reuters) - Iran has been accepted as a founding member of the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported late on Tuesday.

The decision was made by existing members, including China, Britain, France, India and Italy, it added.

The United Arab Emirates has also been accepted, Xinhua said.

The AIIB is seen as a potential rival to established lenders the World Bank and Asian Investment Bank, which are dominated by the United States and Japan.

China and Iran have close diplomatic, economic, trade and energy ties. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
