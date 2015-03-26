RPT-Japan still cautious on AIIB, to keep in close contact with U.S.

(Repeats to chain to headlines, no change to text)

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the country remains cautious about joining the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) as its governance structure is unclear.

Japan is in close contact with key ally the United States in exchanging views about the Beijing-based institute, while it has not received any responses from China about its inquires on the AIIB, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

South Korea said on Thursday it has decided to seek to be a founding member of the AIIB, the latest key U.S. ally to join the China-led institution despite Washington’s misgivings. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Richard Pullin)