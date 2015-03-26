South Korea says to seek membership in China-backed AIIB

SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Thursday it has decided to seek to be a founding member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), another key U.S. ally joining the China-led institution despite Washington’s misgivings.

South Korea’s finance ministry said in a statement that establishment of the AIIB has been promoted to help funnel more investment money into the region while maintaining supplementary relationships with existing multilateral development banks.

It said South Korea has demanded improvement in relation to the governing structure of the bank and other safeguards and that there has been considerable progress on these issues. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)