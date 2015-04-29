FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. to press China on infrastructure bank governance standards -official
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 8:46 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. to press China on infrastructure bank governance standards -official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - The United States will press China at upcoming bilateral talks to spell out how it will make a new Asian development bank live up to international governance standards, a senior Treasury official said on Wednesday.

Top officials from the two countries will meet in Washington this summer - dates have not been announced - for annual talks known as the Strategic and Economic Dialogue.

In a speech previewing what to expect from the S&ED this year, Nathan Sheets, the Treasury’s top economic diplomat, said America wanted the talks to “support China’s emerging role in the global economic and financial architecture.”

While Sheets said the United States welcomed the recent creation of the Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, he added what has been a regular caveat in America’s chilly reception of the new institution: The welcome mat is only out if the new institution adheres to high standards of lending.

“We will continue to engage directly with China and other countries to provide concrete guidance on how the AIIB can adopt and implement high-quality international standards,” Sheets said. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.