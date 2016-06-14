FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
King Power to spend $340 mln to buy remaining Asia Aviation stake
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 14, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

King Power to spend $340 mln to buy remaining Asia Aviation stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's King Power Group, the nation's largest duty free retailer, said it plans to spend 12 billion baht ($340 million) on buying the remaining 60 percent of Asia Aviation Pcl.

King Power's chairman, billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and his family announced on Monday that they had bought a combined 39.82 percent stake in Asia Aviation for 7.95 billion baht.

Asia Aviation is a major shareholder in Thai AirAsia.

$1 = 35.1600 baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.