Thai Asia Aviation cuts 2014 passenger target due to political crisis

BANGKOK, July 28 (Reuters) - Asia Aviation Pcl said it had cut this year’s passenger target for its budget carrrier Thai AirAsia to 12.6 million people from 13.3 million due to the impact of the country’s domestic political crisis.

A lower-than-expected number of passengers prompted to budget carrier to only take delivery of five new aircraft this year, down from an target of eight, director of commercial operations Suntisuk Klongchaiya told reporters.

The airline’s cabin factor, the proportion of available seats sold, is expected to be more than 80 percent this year after a recovery since July, but the number is unlikely to be more than the 83 percent loggged a year earlier, Suntisuk said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)