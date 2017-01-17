Asia Graphics-Asian bond markets see less foreign outflows in Dec

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 7 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Foreign investors continued to take out money from Asian bonds in December, but the quantum of outflows was much lesser than in November. Last month, foreign investors net sold about $1.8 billion in three markets - South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand. That compares with about $8 billion bond outflows in November.

For graphic, click:

tmsnrt.rs/29uYjbz

tmsnrt.rs/2iBlW1J

Context:

Asian markets are expected to see more outflows this year as expectations grow for more rate increases in the United States, according to analysts. (Reporting By Gaurav Dogra & Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

