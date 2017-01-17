Asia Graphics-Asian bond markets see less foreign outflows in Dec

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Foreign investors continued to take out money from Asian bonds in December, but the quantum of outflows was much lesser than in November. Last month, foreign investors net sold about $1.8 billion in three markets - South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand. That compares with about $8 billion bond outflows in November.

Asian markets are expected to see more outflows this year as expectations grow for more rate increases in the United States, according to analysts. (Reporting By Gaurav Dogra & Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)