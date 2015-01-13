BPCE soft-sounds Samurai investors

HONG KONG, Jan 13 (IFR) - BPCE has begun soft-sounding investors on its first offering of Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds.

A 10-year bullet is being shown to investors at a yield in the 140bp-160bp area over yen offer-side swaps, a 10-year floater at around 148bp over three-month Yen Libor and a 10 non-call five at 155bp-175bp area over swaps.

Marketing could start as early as January 15 and price within this month.

BPCE, France’s second-biggest retail bank, has appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Daiwa, Natixis Japan, Nomura and SMBC Nikko as joint lead managers for its first subordinated debt issue in the Samurai markets.

The bonds are expected to score ratings of BBB from S&P and A- from Fitch.

The issue comes after the Netherlands’ Trading Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank, or Rabobank, priced the Samurai market’s first Basel III-compliant T2 bonds last month.

The issuer is rated A2/A/A.