Woori Bank prices despite slow orders

HONG KONG, Jan 15 (IFR) - Woori Bank priced a US$350m 5.5-year bond yesterday, though the slower-than-expected pace of orders raised concerns that investors might be sticking to the sidelines until volatile market conditions improve.

The Reg S senior unsecured notes, South Korea’s first commercial bank offering year to date, priced at 99.6490 to yield 135bp over US Treasuries. The coupon is 2.625%.

The leads began marketing the bonds at initial guidance of around 150bp over US Treasuries, representing a premium over its October 2018s, which were trading at T+172bp and a G-spread of 119bp. Adding the 5.5-year swaps curve of 7bp put fair value at around 126bp, said bankers.

The guidance follows an offering earlier in the week from Export-Import Bank of Korea, which had to pay up US$2.25bn in bonds of five and 10 years as financial markets remained unstable due to dropping oil prices and global growth concerns.

Nevertheless, two sources told IFR that the bookbuilding process had been weaker, with orders finally gaining some traction towards the end of the Asian trading session.

“I think some of the real-money guys are waiting on the sidelines until we hear Mario Draghi announce something on ECB easing,” said one of the sources. “We were hoping to price a bigger deal.”

The final order size involving 110 accounts was about US$1.2bn, smaller than the respective US$2bn and US$1.5bn seen on CCBI and Bocom HK’s US dollar offerings.

The bonds priced at a premium of about 9bp, in line with what higher-rated Kexim paid. Woori’s choice of a 5.5-year tenor also saved it as much as 2bp on an after-swap basis versus a 5-year.

Despite the slower pace of bookbuilding, the issue benefited on stronger bids from Middle Eastern investors as divergent central bank policies had boosted demand for Asian jurisdictions like Korea. Those buyers were also active in Kexim’s deal, said one of the bankers.

Middle Eastern investors, together with those in Europe, accounted for 30% of the issue in one of the more larger ex-Asia allocations on Reg S offerings in Asia year to date. The rest of the bonds went to Asian investors, including Chinese, Hong Kong and Taiwanese banks.

“Some investors were stepping away from China, and you can see that from the better afterperformance,” said one of the bankers. “The Europeans are also comfortable with Korea, and its safe-haven status has helped in these volatile times.”

Private-bank buying was supporting the bonds in secondary trade at the 132bp/130bp level.

Fund and asset managers accounted for 51% of the issue, banks 40%, insurers 7% and private banks 2%.

The ratings are expected to be on par with the issuer at A1 from Moody’s and A- from Fitch. Woori also has an A- from S&P.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nomura and Standard Chartered Bank were the joint bookrunners. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)