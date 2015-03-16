ANZ turns to Singapore dollars for Basel III capital

SINGAPORE, March 16 (IFR) - ANZ Banking Group has announced initial price guidance of high 3% for a 12-year non-call seven Singapore dollar Tier 2 bond, an Australian bank’s first in the currency.

There is a private-bank rebate of 25 cents. The issue will be of a benchmark size and is expected to price as early as today.

The Basel III-compliant bond is expected to be rated A3/BBB+/A+ and will be issued off ANZ’s US$60bn euro MTN programme.

ANZ, DBS, HSBC and UOB are joint bookrunners and lead managers.

This year, ANZ has raised A$850m (US$650m) from an issue of Tier 1 capital notes in Australia and Rmb2.5bn (US$401m) from a Tier 2 Dim Sum, becoming the first foreign issuer to sell a Basel III capital instrument denominated in renminbi. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)