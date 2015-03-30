FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong Telecom opens books for 10-year dollar bond
March 30, 2015 / 3:06 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong Telecom opens books for 10-year dollar bond

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 30 (IFR) - Hong Kong Telecom is marketing a US dollar 10-year bond to yield around 195bp over US Treasuries.

The Reg S bond is expected to score ratings of Baa2 from Moody’s and BBB from Standard & Poor‘s.

The issuer of notes will be HKT Capital No 2 Limited and the guarantors will be HKT Group Holdings Limited and Hong Kong Telecommunications.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and Mizuho are co-ordinatoring bookrunners. They are also joint bookrunners with ANZ, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

