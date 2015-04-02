FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NSW TCorp switches A$1.9bn of 2016s to new bonds
April 2, 2015 / 4:42 AM / 2 years ago

NSW TCorp switches A$1.9bn of 2016s to new bonds

Daniel Stanton

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 2 (IFR) - New South Wales Treasury Corp said it would switch a total of AUD1.9bn (US$1.4bn) of its existing 2016 floating-rate notes into its new 2020 FRNs, after a further A$75m was tendered overnight yesterday.

Bondholders exchanged A$1.825bn of its outstanding A$2.5bn April 8 2016 FRN on April 1, but the issuer agreed to keep the switch offer open overnight at the same terms.

TCorp agreed to buy back the 2016s at 3-month BBSW less 6bp and issue a new floater paying a yield flat to 3-month BBSW to holders participating in the switch.

ANZ was sole lead manager for the liability-management exercise, which will settle on April 8. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)

