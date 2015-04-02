FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 2, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 2 years ago

San Miguel to repurchase US$283m of 2023 bonds

Daniel Stanton

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 2 (IFR) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corporation has agreed to buy back US$283.624m of its 4.875% US dollar bonds due 2023, under a tender offer.

It will pay to tendering bondholders 95 cents on the dollar, plus accrued interest, which was the clearing price under a Dutch auction.

It had previously indicated it would repurchase up to US$400m of the bonds, at a price of 92.5-95.0. There is a bonus of 125bp for tenders submitted before the early-bird deadline.

ANZ is sole dealer manager and Lynchpin Bondholder Management is tender agent. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)

