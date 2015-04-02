PBoC approves China Minsheng to issue CNY20bn of T2 bonds

HONG KONG, April 2 (IFR) - China Minsheng Banking Corp recently obtained approval from the People’s Bank of China to issue Tier 2 notes of up to Rmb20bn (US$3.2bn)in the national inter-bank bond market, according to a filing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong today.

The announcement comes following bank president Mao Xiaofeng’s resignation in January after several Chinese media outlets reported he was being investigated by China’s anti-corruption watchdog, according to a Reuters report.

The lender had also announced in a filing last November that it planned to sell Additional Tier 1 preference shares of up to Rmb20bn (US$3.26bn) onshore and Rmb10bn (US$1.63bn) offshore. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)