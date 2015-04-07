FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maybank prepares to issue Samurai bond
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Maybank prepares to issue Samurai bond

Daniel Stanton

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 7 (IFR) - Maybank is planning to issue a Samurai bond, according to a release from Moody‘s, which has assigned the planned issue an A3 rating.

The amount, tenor and coupon have yet to be finalised.

Maybank said in a stock exchange filing earlier that it planned to sell bonds overseas, but did not state in which country. It said it would raise funds for working capital, general banking and other corporate purposes.

The Malaysian bank last month sold a Rmb410m (US$66m) five-year Formosa and in May last year made its debut in Japan’s pro-bond market with a JPY31.1bn (US$259m) three-year issue. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.