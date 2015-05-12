FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Genworth hires CBA and Nomura for investor meetings
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

Genworth hires CBA and Nomura for investor meetings

John Weavers

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 12 (IFR) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia has mandated CBA and Nomura to arrange an Australian and Asian roadshow during the week of May 18 for a potential capital markets transaction.

Genworth, Australia’s biggest provider of lenders’ mortgage insurance, issued a A$140m (US$111m) Lower Tier 2 10-year non-call five note in June 2011 priced to yield 475bp over 3-month BBSW.

In February this year, one of Genworth’s biggest customers, Westpac, announced it was terminating its lenders mortgage insurance agreement with the company. (Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.