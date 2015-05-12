FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Frasers Centrepoint offers S$200m seven-year bonds at 3.65%
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

Frasers Centrepoint offers S$200m seven-year bonds at 3.65%

Daniel Stanton

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 12 (IFR) - Property developer and manager Frasers Centrepoint Limited is offering seven-year bonds of up to S$200m (US$149m) at par to yield 3.65%.

Of the total, it is selling S$150m to the public and S$50m to institutional investors.

DBS is sole bookrunner and underwriter of S$50m of the offering, if subscriptions fall short when the offer ends on May 20.

The issuer said it might cancel the offering if it received orders of less than S$75m, and could also increase it to as much as S$500m if the demand was good.

The bonds will be issued in the name of FCL Treasury Pte Ltd with Frasers Centrepoint Ltd as the guarantor. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.