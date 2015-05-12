TDBM guaranteed bonds offer premium to Mongolian sovereign

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 12 (IFR) - Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia is marketing a five-year non-call three US dollar benchmark bond to yield around 9.75%.

The 144A/Reg S issue is guaranteed by the Government of Mongolia, but, unusually, pays a hefty 320bp over the interpolated sovereign curve. The expected issue size is US$500m.

TDBM earlier cut the size of its MTN programme to US$500m from US$1bn.

Moody’s and S&P assigned ratings of B2 and B+, respectively, to the proposed bonds.

TDBM has a US$330m bond maturing in September, but it will swap the entire proceeds of the new bond with the central bank for local currency.

Mongolia and its state-linked entities have several large foreign-currency repayments due between March 2017 and January 2018, As at the end of March, the sovereign had around US$1.3bn in its current international reserves, according to official figures.

Development Bank of Mongolia has a US$580m government-guaranteed bond due in March 2017 and a “Chinggis” sovereign bond of US$500m due January 2018.

Mongolia also has a Rmb15bn (US$2.4bn) bilateral three-year swap line with the People’s Bank of China due to expire in 2017, though it may be extended.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, ING and Deutsche Bank are joint bookrunners on the latest offering. (Reporting by Frances Yoon and Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)