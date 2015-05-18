FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beijing SOAM opens books for 5- and 10-year dollar bonds
May 18, 2015 / 1:51 AM / 2 years ago

Beijing SOAM opens books for 5- and 10-year dollar bonds

Daniel Stanton

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 18 (IFR) - Beijing State-Owned Assets Management, rated A2/A/A, has opened books for a dual-tranche benchmark offering of Reg S-only US dollar bonds.

A five-year tranche is indicated to yield 185bp over US Treasuries area and a 10-year to yield T+230bp area.

The bonds will be issued in the name of Beijing State-Owned Assets Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited and come with a keepwell deed from Beijing State-Owned Assets Management Company Limited.

The bonds are expected to be rated A3/A-/A. Proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Citigroup and UBS (B&D) are joint global co-ordinators and bookrunners. The deal will price as early as today. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)

