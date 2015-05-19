ICBC Singapore branch markets three-year dollar bond

HONG KONG, May 19 (IFR) - ICBC’s Singapore branch is marketing a three-year US dollar benchmark bond to yield around 125bp over US Treasuries.

The issuer has ratings of A1 from Moody’s and A from Standard & Poor‘s. The Reg S-only senior unsecured notes, which are expected to score an A1 from Moody‘s, will be drawn down from a US$4bn EMTN programme.

ANZ, Citigroup, DBS, ICBC Singapore and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)