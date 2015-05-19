China Life hires leads for planned US$1bn sub debt

HONG KONG, May 19 (IFR) - China Life Insurance has mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC as joint global co-ordinators for an offering of US dollar subordinated bonds.

The issuance will be in a Reg S only format and is expected to be for a size of around US$1bn.

The timing of the issue will depend on market conditions and regulatory requirements.

The offering comes after China Taiping Insurance Holdings printed the first offshore perpetual bond from a Chinese insurer, with a US$600m Reg S non-call five-year to yield 5.45% last September. That bond came with a dividend pusher and stopper, as well as a coupon that could be deferred. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)