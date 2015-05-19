FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Life hires leads for planned US$1bn sub debt
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

China Life hires leads for planned US$1bn sub debt

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 19 (IFR) - China Life Insurance has mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC as joint global co-ordinators for an offering of US dollar subordinated bonds.

The issuance will be in a Reg S only format and is expected to be for a size of around US$1bn.

The timing of the issue will depend on market conditions and regulatory requirements.

The offering comes after China Taiping Insurance Holdings printed the first offshore perpetual bond from a Chinese insurer, with a US$600m Reg S non-call five-year to yield 5.45% last September. That bond came with a dividend pusher and stopper, as well as a coupon that could be deferred. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.