Queensland hires ANZ and Citi to tap July 2024 bond
May 20, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

Queensland hires ANZ and Citi to tap July 2024 bond

John Weavers

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 20 (IFR) - Queensland Treasury Corp has mandated ANZ and Citigroup as joint lead managers for a tap of its existing A$6.585bn (US$5.26bn) 5.75% July 22 2024 line.

The Aa1/AA+ state funding arm issued its last syndicated bond on April 25 with a A$750m tap of its 4,25% July 21 2023 line to lift the outstanding size to A$6.317bn. The reopening priced at 109.354 for a yield of 2.96%, 56.5bp over the April 2023 Australian Commonwealth government bond. (Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

