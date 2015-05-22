KfW's Kauri debut signals global demand

* Kangaroo leader KfW finally crosses Tasman Sea

By John Weavers

SYDNEY, May 22 (IFR) - New Zealand’s local bond market has welcomed two first-time foreign issuers in five days, in the latest sign of the Kiwi dollar’s growing international clout.

KfW, Germany’s Triple A rated government guaranteed agency, priced a NZ$650m (US$478m) five-year debut on Wednesday, following hot on the heels of a NZ$350m four-year deal from regional German agency Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg-Foerderbank, or L-Bank, on May 15.

The latest Kauri bonds, sold by foreign issuers in the local New Zealand dollar market, bring this year’s tally of new issues to NZ$4.9bn, putting the market well on course to break 2014’s annual record of NZ$6.3bn. The previous high of NZ$5.5bn was set in 2007.

KfW is by some distance the biggest foreign issuer in the Australian dollar market, with over A$30bn (US$24bn) of Kangaroo bonds outstanding, but it has never before issued across the Tasman Sea.

The German agency’s debut points to the Kauri market’s diversification benefits and represents a welcome broadening of the market, which has been relying on larger deals from a small pool of existing issuers for its recent growth. Seven supranational, sovereign and agency issuers account for over 80% of all outstanding Kauri bonds.

Global demand

A broader pool of issuers will help satisfy rising offshore demand for high-quality New Zealand dollar fixed-income products. Asian central banks and official institutions, European real-money accounts and a broad range of Japanese investors are among the biggest buyers. KfW placed more than half of its notes outside New Zealand.

Not only does the Aaa/AA/AA rated country benefit from a strong economy and a stable political and regulatory environment, but New Zealand government bond yields are also the highest in the developed world.

Ten-year NZGBs are yielding 3.79%, 84bp more than Australia’s 2.93% return while US, UK and Canadian 10-year sovereigns pay 2.20%, 1.98% and 1.75%, respectively. Even after the recent reversal, German 10-year Bunds yield just 0.65% and 10-year Japanese Government bonds 0.4%.

Non-residents hold a record high 70% of outstanding New Zealand sovereign bonds (as of April 2015) and as the central government’s borrowing needs decline, the Kauri market has helped pick up the slack.

Net sovereign issuance turned negative in fiscal year 2014-15 with planned gross sales of NZ$8.0bn, NZ$700m less than the redemptions due in the period, primarily through a NZ$7.67bn bond that matured on April 15.

Net sovereign issuance is set to turn positive again in the next fiscal year that begins on July 1. The New Zealand Debt Management Office projects net government bond sales of NZ$6.8bn in 2015-2016 and NZ$7.0bn in 2016-2017 before net supply turns negative again.

Theoretically this suggests there may some be switching into NZGBs and out of Kauris going forward, although a local syndication manager has seen little evidence of this before.

“I‘m not saying there will be no substitution effect but the supply of NZGBs doesn’t appear to have impacted Kauri issuance. There was no surge in Kauri issuance after April’s huge maturity, indeed it was higher beforehand. Historically both markets have tended to increase at the same time,” he said.

Kangaroos ahead

The Kauri market remains underdeveloped compared with its Kangaroo neighbour. The Australian economy is 7.5 times the size of New Zealand‘s, but the Kangaroo market is a full 30 times bigger.

Growth in the Kauri market is ultimately restricted by the country’s much smaller savings pool in comparison with Australia, home to the world’s fourth-biggest pension pot. Furthermore, unlike the Kangaroo market, offshore banks and corporates are deterred from issuing in Kauris by the authorities’ demands that local funds focus on credits with New Zealand-related businesses following the global financial crisis.

From 2004-07 Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, HBOS, Bank of America and Citigroup all issued Kauri bonds, before spreads on their notes blew out by 1000bp or more at the height of the global crisis. No international banks have visited since. Two corporate issuers, Telstra and Coca Cola Amatil, have issued in New Zealand dollars in recent years, but both have significant operations in New Zealand.

KFW’s 3.75% May 29 2020s priced at 99.369406 for a yield of 3.89%, equivalent to 64bp over the April 2020 New Zealand Government bond.

Offshore investors bought 59% of KfW’s debut Kauri. Central banks and official institutions were allocated 41%, banks 35% and asset managers 24%. (Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Steve Garton and Daniel Stanton)