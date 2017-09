HONG KONG, May 26 (IFR) - South Korea’s Nonghyup Bank, rated A1/A (Moody‘s/S&P), will start fixed-income meetings in Asia and Europe on June 1 ahead of a potential US dollar bond offering.

The roadshows will visit London, Zurich, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Citigroup, Commerzbank, HSBC and Societe Generale were mandated in April. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)