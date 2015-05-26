Standard Chartered, Nordea marketing Samurai bonds

HONG KONG, May 26 (IFR) - Standard Chartered and Nordea are marketing Samurai bonds.

StanChart is marketing fixed-rate bonds of three, five and 10 years at 10bp-12bp over yen offer-side swaps, 15bp-17bp over swaps and 40bp over swaps, respectively. The bonds are expected to be rated Aa3/A-/AA-.

Nordea is marketing bonds of five and 10 years at respective guidance levels of 1bp-2bp over swaps and 10bp over swaps.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Nomura and SMBC Nikko are bookrunning the StanChart offering, and the same banks are managing Nordea’s issuance with Mizuho.