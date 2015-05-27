Fantasia opens books for three-year dollar benchmark bond

SYDNEY, May 27 (IFR) - Fantasia Holdings Group has given initial price guidance in the 12% area for a three-year US dollar benchmark bond, with pricing expected as early as today.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, China Merchants Securities (Hong Kong), CITIC CLSA Securities, Deutsche Bank and UBS are managing the offering of senior Reg S US dollar bonds.

Fantasia’s outstanding 2019s currently yield 11.9%, and fellow developer Powerlong’s 2018s yield 10.57%. (Reporting by John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)