GLP markets US dollar 10-year bonds
May 28, 2015 / 2:41 AM / 2 years ago

GLP markets US dollar 10-year bonds

Daniel Stanton

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 28 (IFR) - Global Logistic Properties has release price guidance for a yield in the area of 210bp over Treasuries for an offering of Reg S-only US dollar 10-year bonds.

Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are joint global co-ordinators on the offering, as well as joint bookrunners with DBS. The notes are expected to be rated in line with the issuer at rated Baa2/BBB+ (Moody‘s/Fitch).

GLP provides logistics facilities in China, Japan, Brazil and the US. Sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd owns a 35.75% stake in the Singapore-listed company. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)

