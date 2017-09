HONG KONG, May 28 (IFR) - Woori Bank has appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Commerzbank and Nomura as active joint bookrunners for a US dollar Additional Tier 1 offering.

BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan will also work on the 144A/Reg S issue as passive bookunners.

Woori Bank is rated A1/A-/A-.